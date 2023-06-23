No staff, doctors double up as pharmacists in dispensaries

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 22

Rural medical officers who have been deputed again at rural dispensaries after a stint at Aam Aadmi Clinics are finding it difficult to provide healthcare services.

Reason: The coordinating staff — pharmacists and Class IV employees — are still posted at Aam Aadmi Clinics. As a result, the doctors themselves need to open the dispensaries and give the medicines. The state has around 540 rural dispensaries.

Now, the pharmacists have asked the Health Department to issue orders for their joining back by June 25, failing which, they would join rural dispensaries on June 26.

Dr JP Narula, chief, Rural Medical Services Association, said it had become very difficult to operate without the staff.

“Doctors are themselves attending the patients and giving them medicine. The staff should be sent back at the earliest,” he said.

Jot Ram, chairman, Rural Pharmacy Officers’ Association, said they had been posted at Aam Aadmi Clinics since January. “We are given a meagre salary. We travel around 40 km on daily basis. Half of the salary is spent on fuel expenses,” he said.

“One dispensary caters to three villages. Residents have been left in lurch after staff from these dispensaries was shifted to Aam Aadmi Clinics, said members of the association.

“Medicines have reached dispensaries. What will rural medical officers do without pharmacists?” said Ram. Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.