‘No summons received’: Punjab CM’s OSD Ghuman fails to show up before CBI

A day after the CBI searched the camp office of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and registered a case against his OSD, Rajbir Singh Ghuman, the latter did not appear before the agency today, with officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) saying no summons were received.

“He did not get any summons,” a senior functionary in the CMO told The Tribune.

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Ghuman and five others have been booked by the CBI in connection with a case relating to allegations of corruption and influence-peddling.

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Sources in the CBI, however, said Ghuman was summoned at the CBI office here at 2.30 pm today.

The CBI has not announced any arrest in the case so far. Meanwhile, a second search operation began at the Kharar residence of Nitin Gohal, also an accused in the case. A search had been conducted there yesterday and the house was subsequently sealed. The second search began around 7 pm today.

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Interestingly, after the 251-page FIR registered by the CBI in connection with the allegations described as “cash for postings, policies and tenders” became public this afternoon, Ghuman moved the special CBI court here, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the CBI team probing the case registered against him.

In his application before the CBI court, Ghuman submitted that the CBI had filed an application seeking exemption from uploading the FIR relating to the case registered against him and other accused persons, citing the sensitive nature of the case. The court had allowed the application.

Appearing for Ghuman, advocate Ferry Sofat argued before the court that while the CBI had obtained the order permitting it not to upload the FIR, it had subsequently become available to the media and the public.

Sofat alleged that the FIR had been made public despite the court order and submitted that this amounted to contempt of court. He sought directions for placing on record the sequence of events leading to the FIR becoming public and initiation of contempt proceedings against the CBI team probing the case and those allegedly responsible for the disclosure.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued a notice to the CBI and directed it to file its reply by October 12.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party held protests in Ludhiana, Barnala, Patiala and Amritsar against what it termed the “misuse” of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

AAP workers took to the streets against the action by the central agencies in Punjab. The party alleged that the BJP had hatched a “conspiracy” to defame the Mann government. AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal alleged that central investigative agencies were being used to put pressure on Opposition-ruled states, especially those that were going to the polls. “The BJP got a reality check of its position among voters after its failed anti-drug yatra. Now, it is harassing the Chief Minister. The CBI had found nothing in these raids,” he said.

The AAP leader said similar instances of “misuse of the ED and the CBI” had been witnessed in West Bengal and Jharkhand, where governments led by Opposition parties were in power.

The FIR against Ghuman and five others was registered by the CBI on Monday night. The agency also conducted coordinated search and seizure operations at the Punjab Chief Minister’s camp office and seven other places last evening. The searches also took place at the residences of all six persons named in the FIR, including Ghuman, as well as at the residences of some relatives of Ghuman.

Other than Ghuman and Nitin Gohal, the other persons named in the FIR are Jitin Gohal, alias Raja, Romi Raja Mahajan, Bir Devinder and RS Nagra. Ghuman’s residence at Gharachon village and the residence of a person related to him in Phase 11, Mohali, were also searched last evening. Searches were also carried out at locations in Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Gurdaspur. The exercise began around 5.30 pm and continued till about 11 pm.

The CBI said it had seized laptops, mobile phones and documents from the premises connected with the persons named in the case. The agency said the material was being examined for evidence relating to the allegations of bribery and other alleged improprieties.

The searches followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s October 5 order directing the CBI to register a case and conduct a probe into alleged corruption and influence-peddling.