No VIP passes for Shaheedi Jor Mela

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 21

The administration has completed all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the annual Shaheedi Jor Mela. The mela will be held here from December 26 to 28 in the memory of Guru Gobind Singh’s younger Sahibzadas.

More than 10 lakh devotees are expected to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, said officials.

An official said no VIP passes would be issued except duty passes. The administration has established night shelters for the pilgrims. E-rickshaws and minibuses will take senior citizens and disabled persons to the gurdwara free of cost, the official added.