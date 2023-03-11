No word on Rs 1K honorarium for women

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

As the Opposition cornered the government for not providing Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to women and not increasing the old age pension to Rs 2,500 in the Budget, the government has allocated a budgetary outlay of Rs 8,678 crore, an increase of 17 per cent over 2022-23. But there is no word on the Rs 1,000 honorarium and increased old age pension.

Rs 13,878 crore for SC sub-plan An allocation of Rs 13,878 crore during FY 2023-24 towards the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP)

The size of the SCSP has been pegged at Rs 13,836.24 crore, which is 33.75 per cent of the Budget estimates of expenditure of Rs 40,997 crore for 2023-24

Under the head of social security pension, a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month is being provided to 31.59 lakh elderly, widows and destitute women, orphan children and handicapped persons. The Finance Minister said in a survey conducted in July 2022, 90,248 beneficiaries were found dead. An amount of Rs 24 crore had been recovered from the heirs of 83,372 beneficiaries and more recovery was under process.

To provide benefits to 33.26 lakh beneficiaries under social security, Rs 5,650 crore has been proposed, an increase of Rs 1,002 crore — 22 per cent over financial year 2022-23. Besides, a budgetary outlay of Rs 175 crore is proposed for various welfare schemes such as the Poshan Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Accessible India Campaign, etc. To carry forward the initiative of the Congress on free travel for women, a provision of Rs 497 crore has been made for providing this facility to women.