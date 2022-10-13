No work at 30 shortlisted sites in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

There are no electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations on GT Road passing through Ludhiana district.

The district administration officials said no plan was under consideration at the moment in this regard.

The proposal to set up charging stations has failed to take off in the city.

Last year, 30 sites were shortlisted for charging two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

While the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) had identified 10 sites, 20 other sites were earmarked by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) in

the city.

Some of the sites shortlisted included the MC’s multi-level parking, MC’s Gill Road zonal office, Rose Garden parking and Hambran Road Fire Station, among others.