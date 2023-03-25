'No work, no pay' rule not applicable if employee not at fault, rules HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 24

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that an employee cannot be denied monetary benefits on the principle of ‘no work, no pay’ when he has been kept out of job following irresponsible approach of the authority concerned.

The ruling came as the Bench made it further clear that a home guard volunteer was entitled to all monetary benefits, along with 6 per cent annual interest since August 2012. Justice Pankaj Jain also rapped the Commandant-General for showing “complete lack of sense of responsibility”.

Justice Jain was hearing a petition by Inderjit Singh for quashing order dated June 14, 2019, whereby his claim for joining the services as home guard volunteer from August 2012 was rejected. The Bench was told that the petitioner was working as special police officer (SPO) with the Punjab Police. The SPOs not fulfilling the condition for absorption in the department were ordered to be taken as Punjab Home Guards Department following the government’s decision on merging their cadre with the police department.

The petitioner and other home guards were then posted in the office of District Commander, Punjab Home Guard, Ludhiana, on law and order duty. But there was delay on the petitioner’s part in report, leading to the passing of the impugned order.

His counsel contended the petitioner, posted under Ludhiana Commissioner of Police, was relieved only from August 3, 2012. He reported the same day in the District Commander’s office after getting the relieving order. As such, the delay in reporting could not be attributed to him.

Justice Jain asserted the Commandant-General in a contemptuous manner recorded that the police department was responsible for the delay in relieving the petitioner and his department had no concern with the same.

Justice Jain added the authority ought to have been alive of the fact that the petitioner was merely working as an SPO under the Commissioner of Police and could report only after being relieved. The assertion that the delay on police department’s behalf had nothing to do with the Home Guards department showed non application of mind and was to be deprecated.

Allowing him to join as home guard volunteer all consequential benefits from the date he reported for the same after being relieved from the police department on August 3, 2012, Justice Jain asserted: “In normal circumstance, this court ought to have denied the monetary benefits on the principle of ‘no work no pay’. However, keeping in view that the petitioner has been kept out of job owing to irresponsible approach of Commandant-General, he is held entitled for all monetary benefits along with interest…”