NOC must for construction in flood plains

Chandigarh, July 27

Learning from the mistakes that caused Punjab dear in the recent flash floods, the government is now on course correction. Two immediate steps have been initiated - restricting construction in the flood plains of rivers and the government itself taking up the cleaning of drains.

A large-scale unauthorised construction along the flood plains of the Ghaggar and the Sutlej was responsible for floods. Also, in many towns and cities located along the downstream of the rivers, the blocked drains led to these habitats remaining submerged in water for many days.

Generally, the work of cleaning the drains is given on contract and for several years, these drains had not been properly cleaned.

With encroachments in the original courses of rivers and their plains causing damage to life and property, the government has now made it mandatory to seek a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Drainage Department before undertaking any construction.

“Though some land in the course of the river, too, is private land but we are making it mandatory to seek an NOC. The Executive Engineers of each drainage division have been directed at the meetings that buildings, colonies and commercial projects will obtain NOCs from the department. A policy will be formulated soon regarding this in consultation with RERA and other wings dealing with Housing and Urban Development,” said Water Resources Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer. “We are looking at buying five more machines so that the drains can be cleaned through the year and the problems faced this time are not repeated,” he said.