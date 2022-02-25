Nod to Rs200 cr for Ferozepur feeder canal

Our Correspondent

Abohar/Sriganganagar, February 24

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 200 crore for renovation of Ferozepur feeder canal that emanates from Harike barrage.

The canal supplies water to Sriganganagar, known as “Punjab of Rajasthan”.

A survey indicated that lining of the feeder canal had collapsed at several places. The feeder canal has a capacity to carry 6,000 cusecs of water, but 4,800 to 5,300 cusecs of water was being released.

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti spokesman Subhash Sehgal said leakage in the feeder canal had a direct impact on agriculture. The Ferozepur Feeder canal was constructed in 1957.