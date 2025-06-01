Nod to clubbing adjoining vacant industrial plots

In an industry friendly decision aimed to boost brownfield expansion of industries, the Punjab Government has allowed the industrialists to club adjoining vacant industrial plots.

The rules for the clubbing and de-clubbing of the industrial plots have now been framed and notified. These rules also allow for a previously clubbed industrial plot to be divided into separate entities, based on the original layout plan of the Industrial Focal Point. Simply put, it means that in case an industry, set up on a huge piece of land, is not doing too well, the owner can now opt for the de-clubbing of land and sell a portion of the land not in use for his industrial operations.

The Tribune has learnt that the provision for the clubbing or de-clubbing of industrial plots existed in the defined building bylaws of Punjab State Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC), but the rules for these had not been framed, till now.

There are about 14,000 industrial plots across 52 Focal Point areas in Punjab, of which 26 are managed by the PSIEC and 26 were handed over to respective local bodies. The policy will be applicable to plots in all these 52 Focal Point areas. During the Sannatkar Milni programmes of Punjab’s AAP government, industrialists from across the state had been pressing for allowing the clubbing and de-clubbing of industrial plots.

“It has been decided to levy a fee of 1 per cent of the current reserve price of the total area of plot, or a maximum of Rs 50 lakh, whichever is lower, and allow for the clubbing/de-clubbing of the plots,” said Punjab Industries Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. He said merging or dividing contiguous plots would help optimise land usage, boost operational efficiencies and support project expansion.

The notification of the policy has got a thumbs up from the industry. RS Sachdeva, past chairman of the PHD Chamber, said this was a much-awaited decision, as it would not only allow industries to undertake quick brownfield expansions to give a fillip to the industrial growth, but the clubbing of the plots would also help in utilising the vacant/not-in-use plots in Focal Points.

Appellate authority on cancelled plots

Industries Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said an appellate authority for reinstating/re-allotting cancelled plots allotted by Punjab State Industries and Export Corporation had been formed. Around 700 plots were previously cancelled, and despite repeated requests from allottees, the earlier restoration policy, which was valid until March 31, 2022, had lapsed without resolution.