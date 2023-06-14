Nod to independent floors under VB lens

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, June 13

The Vigilance Bureau has sought the details of projects in which the Local Government Department had increased the floor area ratio (FAR) and the approval was granted to the building plans for G+2, G+3 and S+4 independent floors under the Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws 2018.

With a list of the projects, the Vigilance is learnt to have sought the details of senior officers in the department, who gave approval to the projects during the previous Congress government. A senior government functionary confirmed that the information had been sought by the Vigilance.

Sources said the role of two former bureaucrats, in whose tenure the projects were approved, was under the scanner. Brahm Mohindra was the Local Bodies Minister.

The previous Congress government had lifted the ban on the construction of independent floors on individual plots by builders in Zirakpur. In 2020, the Local Government Department had allowed the approval of building plans for G+2, G+3 and S+4 independent floors under the Punjab Municipal Building Bylaws 2018.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance has again sought the record on the purchase of LED lights by civic bodies during the rule of the previous Congress government. The repeated reminders in the last four months have been sent to the Local Government Department.

There were complaints that LED lights had been bought from a particular firm at inflated rates. The VB is probing the purchase of nearly 80,000 LED bulbs worth crores of rupees by different civic bodies in the state. The department has been asked to provide details of tenders allotted for the purchase of smart LED streetlights, participating companies and agreements signed with the shortlisted firms for their installation.

“The department has no policy of centralised purchase. The civic bodies are independent entities. It is being checked under which policy agreements have been signed with private firms. The funds for the purchase of the LED lights were provided by the municipal corporations and councils,” said a government functionary.

Channi quizzed for 4 hours

Mohali: Forrmer CM Charanjit Singh Channi appeared before the Vigilance Bureau for the second time in the alleged disproportionate assets case on Tuesday. He remained in the office for around 4-5 hours. He had earlier been summoned in April.

Channi did not comment on the matter and left the place. “The VB is investigating Channi, his family and aides for amassing assets disproportionate to known sources of income,” sources said.

Two-time MLA Budh Ram, the newly appointed state AAP working president, was also seen at the VB office. He said he was there for some personal reason. — TNS