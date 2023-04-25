Nomination withdrawal over, 19 left in fray

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

As the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers was over on Monday, 19 candidates are left in fray for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll to be held on May 10. Election symbols have also been allotted to the candidates of different political parties.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Jaspreet Singh also briefed about the process to representatives of political parties present at the time of allotment of symbols at the local DAC.

He also asked that the Model Code of Conduct should be adhered to and maintained in letter and spirit as per the guidelines of the ECI. A 2012-batch IRS officer Rajiv Shankar Kittur, who has been deputed as Expenditure Observer, held a detailed discussions with the nodal officers of expenditure teams as well as flying squads and directed them to keep a strict vigil on political activities.

In Jalandhar, 1,972 polling stations are being set up in nine Assembly segments for 16,21,800 voters, including 8,44,904 men, 7,76,855 women and 41 third gender voters.