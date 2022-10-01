Missed court hearing: Non-bailable warrant against AAP legislator Baljinder Kaur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

The Chief Judicial Magistrate today issued a non-bailable warrant against AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur after she failed to appear before the court in a two-year-old case.

On September 12, the court had issued a fresh bailable warrant against her after she failed to appear before the court. However, ministers Aman Arora and Harpal Cheema, and MLA Sarabjit Manuke had appeared before the court via their counsel Harinder Kumar.

On January 2020, a case was registered against 10 AAP leaders, including CM Bhagwant Mann, Cheema, Arora and others on the complaint of a constable, who alleged she along with three other cops received injuries as the party activists pelted stones near the MLA hostel.