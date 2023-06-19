None can defeat AAP in Punjab for 50 years: Kejri

Abohar/Sriganganagar, June 18
Sounding the Vidhan Sabha poll bugle at a ‘Maha Rally’ in Sriganganagar, about 40 km from Abohar, on Sunday, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Congress for ruining Rajasthan in the past and promised 300-unit free electricity, if AAP was voted to power in the elections expected in the state before December this year.
He said no political party would be able to defeat AAP in Delhi and Punjab in the next 50 years. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said Rajasthan had failed to avail 18,000 cusecs of water by scheduling the closure of canals for repair work in April and May when water was needed for sowing cotton and other crops in Sriganganagar, the “Punjab of Rajasthan” .
On the Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, he said an STP and other projects worth Rs 315.50 crore for cleaning and rejuvenation of the drain had been sanctioned.
