Normalcy returns to LPU, students head home; Police probe possible Chitkara University link

Normalcy is gradually returning to Lovely Professional University (LPU) following the recent campus violence, with students beginning to leave for their respective homes ahead of the scheduled resumption of classes on Monday.

As the university prepares to resume academic activities, the focus is on restoring a sense of normalcy on the campus. Meanwhile, the police investigation into the violence is continuing, with officials examining all possible angles.

Advertisement

In a significant development, a team of senior Phagwara police officials visited Chitkara University on Friday following the first hearing in the matter before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The team is examining whether the incident at Chitkara University has any connection with the violence reported at LPU.

Advertisement

The visit assumes significance as investigators seek to establish the sequence of events and determine whether the two incidents were linked. Police officials are examining the available information to ascertain the circumstances surrounding both episodes.

However, no link between the incidents has been established so far, and the matter remains under investigation. The police inquiry is expected to shed light on whether the two episodes were connected or were separate developments.

Advertisement

With students gradually leaving the LPU campus and classes scheduled to resume on Monday, attention remains focused on the restoration of normalcy and the outcome of the ongoing investigation.