Norms relaxed, yet quality of 90% wheat not up to mark

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 27

Though high yield of wheat this year has come as a big relief for farmers, quality of grain is not as per procurement specifications laid down by the Centre.

With wheat procurement arrivals today crossing 100 lakh metric tonnes (99.56 LMT procured), data collected by the Food and Civil Supplies Department shows that 90 per cent of the wheat didn’t meet the relaxed specifications. As a result, the state government has ensured that farmers get the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,125 per quintal without any value cut.

Tardy lifting Mandis in the state continue to be full to the brim due to tardy lifting of procured wheat stock

Many are blaming the district-level officers for being unable to resolve various issues

Officials are resisting visiting mandis after a district officer was gheraoed by farmers and arhtiyas in Mansa last week

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Principal Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies Department, said, the state government had reimbursed Rs 95 crore to farmers for the value cut imposed by the Centre on the MSP.

“Despite value cut, we have ensured that farmers get the full MSP. The Chief Minister had announced to bear the cost of the value cut,” he said, adding that the reimbursement of value cut would be cleared by the Council of Ministers.

On April 12, the Centre had relaxed the specifications for procuring wheat and announced a value cut ranging from Rs 5.31 to Rs 31.87 per quintal. On April 13, CM Bhagwant Mann announced that his government would bear the cost of the value cut.

It has been learnt that the maximum value cut has been imposed for lustre loss. The Centre has imposed a value cut of Rs 5.31 per quintal on a flat basis having lustre loss in grain ranging from 10-80 per cent. Sources in the Food and Civil Supplies Department said the amount of broken, damaged and shrivelled grain was much less than originally anticipated.