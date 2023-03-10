Norms to hear complaints against advocates modified

Chandigarh, March 9
Modifying the procedure of hearing complaints against advocates, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has decided that replies or comments would be sought from an advocate only after complaint had been cleared by the general house of the council.
A decision in this regard was taken at the Bar Council general house on February 25.
