Not a single drop of water to share with other states: Union minister

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, October 28

“We do not have a single drop of excess water to share with anyone,” said Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash, who visited Patiala to hand over appointment letters to youngsters from Punjab and its neighbouring region during the National Rozgar Mela.

PM Narendra Modi addressed the mela via video-conferencing today. More than 51,000 appointment letters were distributed across the country to recruits in various government departments and organisations.

In a media interaction on the sidelines of the function, Parkash made it abundantly clear that Punjab was not in a position to share water with any other state. “We do not have a single drop of excess water to share with anyone,” he emphasised. “Come what may, we will not share our waters with others,” he added.

When questioned about the contrasting position held by the BJP government in Haryana on the water-sharing issue, Parkash, while acknowledging his responsibility as a Punjabi, asserted, “I have to look after the interests of my state, and I maintain that Punjab has no water to spare.”

On the issue of sour diplomatic ties between India and Canada, the minister said, “If any country tries to attempt to break our unity and integrity and tries to instigate people, then naturally India will react strongly. I would suggest leaders of that country to abstain from making irresponsible allegations.”

Som Parkash supportedstate BJP president Sunil Jakhar for accepting an invitation for an open debate with CM Bhagwant Mann.