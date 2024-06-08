Not a single penny from Jang-e-Azadi Memorial funds misused, says Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, June 7

Two weeks after Ajit Group Managing Editor Dr Barjinder Singh Hamdard and 25 others were booked in a case of misappropriation of funds by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, Dr Hamdard on Friday said the Jang-e-Azadi Memorial project and its monetary handling had been completely transparent.

CM wants to settle score with me CM Bhagwant Mann wants to settle the score with me. My paper carried write-ups which were not to his liking... I had maintained that Mann would be a misfit as CM...private companies of Punjab are being threatened against giving us any advertisement. — Dr Barjinder S Hamdard, Managing editor, Ajit Group

Speaking on the case for the first time since the inquiry started last year, Dr Hamdard, who is also former president of Jang-e-Azadi Memorial Foundation, told The Tribune, “It is a project which has been close to my heart. The previous governments offered me to supervise projects like Virasat-e-Khalsa at Anandpur Sahib and the proposed Pind Babe Nanak Da at Sultanpur Lodhi, but I refused to work on both. However, being a student of history, especially Punjab’s, I could not refuse the Jang-e-Azadi project. I ensured that each and every element used in the memorial, including movies, sculptures and light and sound effects, were meticulously added so that every visitor left this place getting newer insights into the freedom struggle.”

The Padam Shri awardee said, “When I took up this project, I chose to be one of the two authorised signatories for all financial matters. The other one was project CEO Vinay Bublani. I was told by several senior officials not to handle financial matters, but I remained adamant. I explained it to them that since it is a pious project on the 100 years of Punjab’s contribution to freedom struggle, I wanted to be doubly sure that no officer draws out a single penny for any personal benefit.”

Dr Hamdard, who was also the first Editor of Punjabi Tribune, added, “So, this allegation of causing a loss of Rs 27 crore to the state exchequer against me by the VB is baseless. I can vouch for each member who was a part of my team, who are behind bars.” Dr Hamdard and Bublani have got a stay on their arrest till July 18.

Speaking against CM Bhagwant Mann, Dr Hamdard said: “Mann used to visit my office when he was a popular comedian. He now wants to settle the score with me. My paper carried write-ups which were not to his liking. I and his political rival from Sangrur Sukhdev S Dhindsa share a good bond, Mann has never liked this. Also, ahead of AAP coming to power, its leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, twice met me in my office to seek my opinion on who should be the CM face. On both occasions, I maintained that Mann would be a misfit. It was perhaps this thing that travelled to Mann and hence all this trouble.”

