Not allowed to till land across fence, farmers block road

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, February 15

Hundreds of farmers belonging to Dona Telu Mal and surrounding villages along the Indo-Pakistan border continued their dharna on the second consecutive day today in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here.

The agitated farmers blocked the national highway while protesting against the move to prevent them from tilling the fields across the fence. The protest was led by members of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur).

Their complaint In 1989, the fence was erected following the instructions of the Centre. On a request of the BSF, farmers cleared the land of wild growth and started farming. Now, they are not being allowed to enter the fields by the BSF and administration. —Ranjit, A villager

Gurmeet Singh, district president, BKU (Ekta Sidhupur), said farmers belonging to the DT Mall area had been tilling the government land along the border for the past several decades. “Now, some people have started cultivating the land allegedly in the connivance with the some bigwigs, who have prevented our entry into the fields,” alleged Gurmeet Singh, adding that they would not lift the dharna until they were allowed to cultivate their land.

Ranjit Singh, farmer union leader, said around 60 farmers belonging to DT Mall and surrounding villages had been stopped to till the land.

“In 1989, the fence was erected following the instructions of the central government. On the request of the BSF, the farmers cleared the land of wild growth and started farming. And now they are not being allowed to enter the fields,” said Ranjit.

Around 2,500 acres are situated across the fence of which around 1,100 acres are under the possession of the district administration.

Gursewak Singh, block president, said earlier also, the government had tried to take away the land but they had approached the court. “We are left with no other option but to sit on a dharna for our right,” said Gursewak.