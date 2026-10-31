Asserting that the Punjab BJP would contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own, state BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said the first list of 40 AAP leaders was not a list of candidates but a list of 40 people responsible for Punjab's destruction.

Dhillon said the only hope for the people of Punjab lay in a BJP government. He asserted that only the BJP could rid the state of drugs, gangsterism and corruption and restore law and order.

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Punjab would, therefore, elect a "double-engine" government in 2027, he said, adding that the party was preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats and that the next government would be led by the BJP.

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He said the list had no place for people known for their integrity and commitment to public service. Instead, it featured, he alleged, leaders embroiled in serious allegations and controversies. Several of them faced accusations of corruption, fraud, money laundering and other grave offences, he claimed.

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He accused the AAP government of misleading people through hoardings across the state proclaiming an "honest Chief Minister". Given the prevailing situation, he said, the hoardings should instead read "dishonest Chief Minister".

"Whether AAP announces its candidates now or later, the people of Punjab will not accept them again," Dhillon said. The state had fallen for false promises once and would not be misled a second time, he added.

The BJP leader said AAP's promise of change had come at a heavy cost to Punjab, with the government failing on every front. He alleged that party leaders and MLAs, who had come to Punjab after facing defeat in Delhi, had exploited the state for five years and were now preparing to do so again. The people of Punjab would never tolerate another attempt to plunder the state, he asserted.

Dhillon said the leaders being fielded again by the party had been in power for nearly five years and were equally responsible for the state's decline.

Taking the government to task over the law-and-order situation, he claimed there was virtually no fear of the law left in Punjab. Murders, extortion and gunfire had become commonplace, he alleged. He also said the government had failed miserably to curb the drug menace, with young people falling victim to drug abuse every day.

According to Dhillon, people were deeply dissatisfied with the government's performance and were unwilling to allow AAP MLAs to enter their villages. He warned that once the Model Code of Conduct came into force, AAP leaders would face strong resistance from villagers and find it difficult to enter villages.

Claiming that people were in the mood to settle scores, he said AAP would have to answer for the "loot and ruin" of Punjab in the coming elections.