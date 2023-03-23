Not entitled to bail in cases of crime against elderly: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 22

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that criminals in crimes against elderly were not entitled to the concession of bail.

Justice Anoop Chitkara was hearing a petition for regular bail filed by an accused currently lodged in a prison for alleged trespassing and snatching by “ruthlessly tugging the earrings of a nonagenarian lady”.

The assertions came as Justice Chitkara described the senior citizens as “highly vulnerable to crimes of such nature due to their bodily limitations”, adding that they were perceived as soft targets and often at the mercy of “dangerous elements involved in nefarious activities”.

Grounds of exception The petitioner’s predatory intent was substantiated by his ruthlessness in snatching the gold of an aged woman incapable of defending herself. Such criminals are not entitled to any bail except on the exceptional grounds of prolonged pre-trial incarceration, medical, or age.

Referring to the facts of the case in hand, Justice Chitkara asserted: “The petitioner’s predatory and cupidinous intent was well substantiated by his ruthlessness in snatching the gold wearable of an aged woman incapable of defending herself. Given this, such criminals are not entitled to any bail except on the exceptional grounds of prolonged pre-trial incarceration, medical, or age. The present petitioner does not fall into any exceptions and is not entitled to bail at this stage”.

A case in the matter was registered at the Kartarpur police station in Jalandhar district for snatching and house trespass under Sections 379-B, 454, 411 and 34 of the IPC. Among other things, the accused in his petition declared criminal history of five more cases. Opposing the bail plea, the State counsel contended that the accused was likely to indulge in crime once released, given the “elaborate criminal past”.

Justice Chitkara added that the crime was to be despised and not the criminal. Yet, the contours of a playing field were marshy for a recidivist and graver the criminal history, slushier the puddles. “The petitioner does not instantiate any averment based on which this court is assured that if this recidivist is released on bail he shall not indulge in any further criminal behaviour.”

Dismissing the petition, Justice Chitkara asserted the ends of justice would be met by expediting the trial, considering the petitioner’s custody and the victim’s age. As such, the trial court was asked to take up the trial on priority and endeavour to conclude it by May 31.