Not for armed struggle, says radical leader

Amritpal interacts with people at Jallupur Khaira village. Sunil kumar



Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

JAllupur Khaira (Amritsar), February 28

Sympathisers of the Khalistan movement and the kin of those who lost their near and dear ones during the days of militancy are among those who are dropping in to meet their new leader Amritpal Singh at Jallupur Khaira village, near Rayya.

Defends his act

Only Guru Granth Sahib can lead us from darkness to light. I do not desire or support any armed struggle for the cause of Khalistan. All men around me carry licensed weapons. Amritpal Singh, head, Waris Punjab de

Passed Class X in 2008

  • A product of KG Holy Heart Public School at Pheruman village, Amritpa passed his matriculation in 2008 with his twin sister
  • Besides, his elder brother was also studying in the same school
  • Gurjeet Kaur, then principal, said Amritpal had reserved nature while his brother was little naughty during childhood days
  • He discontinued studies after Class XII and joined his family’s business in the Gulf

Amritpal says, “I want Khalistan. Khalistan is my ideology. It is our birth right to think independently. My critics have a right to their opinion and I have mine.”

Styling himself after Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and surrounding himself with gun-wielding youths, Amritpal is getting a growing audience daily, particularly after the recent incident at the Ajnala police station where he got the police on the back foot.

He clarifies “I do not desire or support any armed struggle for the cause of Khalistan. All men around me carry licensed weapons”.

He addressed a gathering on Tuesday in Manochahal village, associated with founder of the Bhindranwale Tiger Force for Khalistan Gurbachan Singh Manochahal. Amritpal defended his act of taking Guru Granth Sahib to Ajnala recently. “Only Guru Granth Sahib can lead us from darkness to light,” he said.

People from far-off areas of the state came to meet him and in a low tone said, ‘Apa shaheed Singha de parivar cho haan’ (we are from the family in which a member had sacrificed his life for the Sikh faith).

One such person from Amritsar’s Wadali village approached Amritpal on Monday in the presence of this correspondent. A case under the Arms Act dating back to early nineties is registered against him. “No one helped me. Not even the SGPC,” he said.

A product of KG Holy Heart Public School at Pheruman village, he passed his matriculation in 2008. Gurjeet Kaur, then principal, vividly recalled Amritpal with his twin sister used to study in the same class.

Besides, his elder brother was also studying in the same school. Of the three siblings, their sister was good at studies, she said and both boys had less interest. She found Amritpal a reserved in nature while his brother a little naughty .

Harpreet Singh, a friend of Amritpal, said he used to play volleyball and kabaddi during school days but eschewed devoting much time to sports. After completing matriculation, he did Class XII privately. Thereafter, he discontinued studies and preferred to join his family’s business in the Gulf.

His father’s four brothers and their families are also living in the same village. One of them Harjeet Singh had been village sarpanch and hosted former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in the village under the Sangat Darshan programme initiated by the SAD government. He recalled Amritpal as a well-mannered and religious person in his childhood.

Both Hindu and Sikh communities reside in the village and most of them meet Amritpal. They are even bringing in their visiting friends and relatives.

A mosque dating back to the pre-Independence period still stands in the village.

He says, “My faith in the Gurus guided me to help save the youth from addiction and it is the reason why I have chosen this path. Addiction has come in the post -1984”. Later all state governments failed to eradicate drug consumption. “We have been able to set up four de-addiciton centres, Anandpur Wapsi at Barnala, Gurdaspur and Moga besides one in his village during the past six months. We are trying for many more all over the state,” Amritpal added.

