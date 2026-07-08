DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Not 'gudda-guddi ka khel': Baghel says high command's decision on Punjab Cong leadership final

Not 'gudda-guddi ka khel': Baghel says high command's decision on Punjab Cong leadership final

Several senior leaders held a meeting in Mohali in Channi's presence on Monday, days after several incumbent and former MLAs threw their weight behind him to be reconsidered for the state unit chief's post

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:26 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel. Tribune file
Advertisement

AICC general secretary incharge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday ruled out any change in party leadership in the state, saying these decisions are not "gudda-guddi ka khel" (child's play).

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters here, the senior Congress leader said he would soon meet Charanjit Singh Channi.

Advertisement

On July 1, the Congress announced that Amrinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab unit president. It appointed Channi, former Punjab chief minister and Jalandhar MP, as chairperson of the campaign committee.

Advertisement

Channi is said to be "miffed" at not being appointed to the top post and has skipped meetings with Baghel. Several senior leaders held a meeting in Mohali in Channi's presence on Monday, days after several incumbent and former MLAs threw their weight behind him to be reconsidered for the state unit chief's post.

Dismissing speculation about a rethink on Warring's retention as the state party chief, Baghel said, "When the high command takes a decision, it is not changed. 'Koi gudda-guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar-baar nirnay badla jaega?' (Is this a child's play that the decision will be changed repeatedly?)'" Asked if it is clear that there will be no change in the party leadership, Baghel, who was flanked by Warring, said, "The question does not arise."

Advertisement

On Channi and Sukhjinder Randhawa, who is considered close to the Jalandhar MP, Baghel said, "I talked to him (Channi) on Monday. He said he is out of town for two-three days. He will come and meet me. Randhawa will also come and meet me."

Baghel arrived in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year, on a five-day visit on Monday.

He said on Tuesday, meetings of Pradesh Congress Committee and District Congress presidents were held here. In both meetings, all those present supported the decisions taken.

Everyone congratulated Warring on being retained as state unit chief and expressed gratitude to the high command, he said.

Raj Kumar Verka, Sukhwinder Sing Danny and Sangat Singh Gilzian were also congratulated on their appointments as working presidents, he added.

Baghel said he is meeting Congress leaders at their homes.

On Tuesday, the AICC general secretary had a breakfast meeting with Verka and went to senior leader Rana K P Singh's house for dinner, which was also attended by Warring and some other leaders.

Earlier, Baghel held a meeting with party office bearers and district presidents to discuss the roadmap for the assembly elections.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts