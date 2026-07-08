AICC general secretary incharge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday ruled out any change in party leadership in the state, saying these decisions are not "gudda-guddi ka khel" (child's play).

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Speaking to reporters here, the senior Congress leader said he would soon meet Charanjit Singh Channi.

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On July 1, the Congress announced that Amrinder Singh Raja Warring would continue as the Punjab unit president. It appointed Channi, former Punjab chief minister and Jalandhar MP, as chairperson of the campaign committee.

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Channi is said to be "miffed" at not being appointed to the top post and has skipped meetings with Baghel. Several senior leaders held a meeting in Mohali in Channi's presence on Monday, days after several incumbent and former MLAs threw their weight behind him to be reconsidered for the state unit chief's post.

Dismissing speculation about a rethink on Warring's retention as the state party chief, Baghel said, "When the high command takes a decision, it is not changed. 'Koi gudda-guddi ka khel hai kya ke baar-baar nirnay badla jaega?' (Is this a child's play that the decision will be changed repeatedly?)'" Asked if it is clear that there will be no change in the party leadership, Baghel, who was flanked by Warring, said, "The question does not arise."

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On Channi and Sukhjinder Randhawa, who is considered close to the Jalandhar MP, Baghel said, "I talked to him (Channi) on Monday. He said he is out of town for two-three days. He will come and meet me. Randhawa will also come and meet me."

Baghel arrived in Punjab, which goes to polls early next year, on a five-day visit on Monday.

He said on Tuesday, meetings of Pradesh Congress Committee and District Congress presidents were held here. In both meetings, all those present supported the decisions taken.

Everyone congratulated Warring on being retained as state unit chief and expressed gratitude to the high command, he said.

Raj Kumar Verka, Sukhwinder Sing Danny and Sangat Singh Gilzian were also congratulated on their appointments as working presidents, he added.

Baghel said he is meeting Congress leaders at their homes.

On Tuesday, the AICC general secretary had a breakfast meeting with Verka and went to senior leader Rana K P Singh's house for dinner, which was also attended by Warring and some other leaders.

Earlier, Baghel held a meeting with party office bearers and district presidents to discuss the roadmap for the assembly elections.