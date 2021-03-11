Not invited to meet, Sangrur DCC 'president' Mahinderpal Bhola quits

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 19

Hours ahead of PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring’s visit, Sangrur District Congress Committee (DCC) “president” Mahinderpal Bhola quit the post, accusing the state leadership of humiliating him. Bhola was appointed by PCC ex-chief Navjot Sidhu.

Bhola alleged he was neither invited to the Warring’s function nor any information was shared with him. Warring later expelled Bhola from the party for six years.

“I learnt from the media about Warring’s visit to the residence of ex-minister Vijay Inder Singla. When our leaders are unwilling to invite me to party events, there is no reason for me to stay as district president. I have sent my resignation to the party high command,” said Bhola.

District working chief Buta Singh Phaleda also resigned. Warring, however, clarified when a state chief resigned, all state body and district bodies got dissolved. “Bhola deliberately announced his resignation today to create problems during my visit. We have expelled him.”

