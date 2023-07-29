 Patiala: Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too : The Tribune India

Alarming level of contaminants found in river water | Water is Class ‘D’, unfit for drinking

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, July 28

While the recent flash floods in the Ghaggar have once again highlighted the miseries residents here have to go through because of the might of this seasonal river, what is often overlooked is the fact that floods are not the only from of hardship these people have to traverse because of the river.

A recent report prepared by the PPCB under the National River Monitoring Programme shows that the quality of water flowing into the Ghaggar at Mubarikpur is of Class ‘D’, which means that it is not fit for drinking.

Ghaggar continues to spread diseases like cancer and skin ailments to residents of villages such as Rasoli, Kaami, Hassanpur Mangta and Dharamherhi, which are located along the river’s banks. Studies by researchers, NGOs and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) have found the presence of alarming levels of contaminants like lead, iron, aluminium and other toxic substances beyond the CPCB norms in the river water.

Toxins have already spread tentacles

The toxins have silently spread their tentacles here. The cattle drink chemical-loaded water and the children of villagers consume the milk of these cattle. They have already been exposed to pollution.

Jaskaran Sandhu, former chief engineer, irrigation department

A recent study by three experts from Punjabi University and Thapar University, Patiala, found that the Ghaggar poses a significant health hazard to the residents of these villages, with “children facing a higher risk of developing diseases such as cancer” compared to the adults.

“We have raised the matter many times through village-level committees with the authorities and even slammed the PPCB and successive state governments. But nothing has changed,” a resident of Rasoli village said.

In a recent report presented in the Vidhan Sabha, the PPCB had said that a lot needs to be done to clear the river from “disease loaded chemicals and pollutants”.

“There are 30 towns in the river’s catchment area and 57 sewage treatment plants (STPs) are needed to treat the wastewater of these towns. Of these, 28 STPs have already been installed, 16 are under construction and 13 are at the tendering stage. Work on these plants is expected to be completed by December 2023,” said PPCB Superintendent Engineer Lavneet Dubey.

“Similarly, there are 389 ponds in the catchment area, of which 109 have been rejuvenated and the rest are under various stages,” he said.

Increasing pollution in the river has been a constant bone of contention between the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

“Every third house in these villages has a patient suffering from cancer or some other ailment. Even our cattle are sick due to industrial and sewerage waste in the river water”, Gupreet Chatha, a resident of Dharamherhi said.

