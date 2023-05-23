Not keen on alliance with BJP: SAD

Chandigarh, May 22
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today said it was not keen on having alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
SAD spokesman Maheshinder Singh Grewal said, “The Akali Dal has alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Punjab. We have never thought about any future pact with the BJP.”
He expressed surprise at the repeated assertions of the BJP that it would not ally with the former when no such desire had been echoed by the SAD.
Grewal reminded the BJP that it was the SAD which had broken the alliance in 2020 after the former betrayed the farmers by introducing the three farm laws in Parliament. “The BJP has taken one decision after another to cause harm to Punjab and the Sikh community,” he said.
