Not only youth, but kids too falling prey to drugs in Punjab: Dy LoP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Deputy LoP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal today expressed concern over the increasing drug abuse among the youth.

Raising the issue outside the Vidhan Sabha, he said, “It is sad that even children aged 10-12 years are now falling prey to drugs. During the past six months, the number of addicts has increased 10 times and this is a shameful and alarming situation.”

In the past six months, the number of patients in Punjab’s OAAT clinics had increased from 4 lakh to 8 lakh, he said, adding that instead of the so-called bogus “Operation Lotus”, the government should focus on “Operation Chitta”.