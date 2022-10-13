Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 12

Sans salaries for over four, members of the All-Punjab Anganwari Workers’ Union staged a protest outside the residence of Bathinda (Urban) MLA Jagroop Gill and raised slogans against the state government over their long-standing demands.

The union leaders alleged that anganwari workers and helpers had not received their salaries for over four months and bearing their household expenses had become difficult for them.

Union’s president Gurmeet Kaur said: “Leave aside increasing our salaries, the government is not even paying our salaries. Amid inflation, making ends meet has become a tough task for us. Until we get our salaries, the agitation outside the MLA’s residence will continue,” she said.