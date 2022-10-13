Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Bathinda, October 12
Sans salaries for over four, members of the All-Punjab Anganwari Workers’ Union staged a protest outside the residence of Bathinda (Urban) MLA Jagroop Gill and raised slogans against the state government over their long-standing demands.
The union leaders alleged that anganwari workers and helpers had not received their salaries for over four months and bearing their household expenses had become difficult for them.
Union’s president Gurmeet Kaur said: “Leave aside increasing our salaries, the government is not even paying our salaries. Amid inflation, making ends meet has become a tough task for us. Until we get our salaries, the agitation outside the MLA’s residence will continue,” she said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51