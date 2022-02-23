Not paid dues for 8 months, Abohar ASHA workers protest

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 22

Health workers today held a meeting in protest against the state government for not paying the prescribed remuneration to the ASHA workers who had been working during the Covid vaccination drive for eight months.

Anju Rani, president, ASHA Workers’ Union local unit, said the state Health Department had announced to give honorarium of Rs 200 per day when the vaccination drive started during the pandemic. “The ASHA workers were on duty from 8 am to 6 pm, and they met the targets fixed by the government. So far 2.10 lakh people have been vaccinated in Abohar. However, the government has not released the amount due.”

She said there was no dearth of funds with the Health Department. However, the officials concerned were not releasing the honorarium deliberately, she alleged. Abohar topped Fazilka district in administering Covid vaccination. Despite this, the administration was not paying attention to their request for honorarium. “We will continue our protest if justice is delayed,” the union president said.

Praveen Rani and Laxmi Rani, heads of the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) Union, said health workers and ANMs played an important role in making the vaccination campaign successful, but the staff working on nominal wages were not being given honorarium. As per the new instructions of the government, children from 12 to 15 years of age would be given vaccine, but ANMs had decided to not to participate in the campaign until the government paid their dues, the union said. —