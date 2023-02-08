Not paid for 7 months, patwaris to suspend work from February 15

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 7

Re-employed contractual kanungos and patwaris have not been paid salary for the past seven months.

The president of the Retired Kanungo and Patwari Association, Fazilka, Inder Mohan, said they had decided to suspend work from February 15 if their salary was not paid.

Mohan said earlier also they had decided to suspend work but after an assurance from the Revenue Minister during his visit to Abohar that their salary would be released within 15 days, the association had decided to suspend the agitation.

The association said even after three weeks of the minister’s assurance, patwaris had not been paid and had now decided to suspend work.

It said each re-employed patwari had been allotted at least two to three circles against one circle allotted to a regular patwari. He said they had to work overtime to complete the assigned job.

The association submitted a memorandum to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) demanding immediate release of their salary.

The state government had re-employed 28 retired patwaris and kanungos in Fazilka district on June 20 last year, but they have not been paid their salary as since them.