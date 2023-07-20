Not part of 2 alliances, SAD in troubled waters?

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, July 19

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) not featuring at the show of strength meetings of either the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) yesterday was an indication that the party is rowing in turbulent political waters to find its base after a massive drubbing during the 2022 Vidhan Sabha poll.

A senior party leader conceded, “We are not aware if we’re even called by any alliance”.

A senior party functionary said, “Our party alliance with the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is out of question because of differences in our political ideologies. So far, there has been no signal for any alliance from the BJP as well.”

President of the state unit of the BJP Sunil Jakhar said, “I am not aware of any talks of any alliance with SAD at the moment. I am working on strengthening the party base in the state.”

A former president of the BJP said, “SAD and the BJP are the natural partners and both symbolise the face of the Hindu-Sikh unity in the state. Disillusionment with the AAP government has already set in among people. In this scenario when even the Congress has lost its base, our alliance stands a good chance to rebound into its old shape. However, till date, there is no signal from our party high command. But I am sure that it is only a question of time and maybe certain adjustment in conditions for the alliance.”

A senior functionary of SAD said, “It is the war of nerves for both parties at the moment. No one wants to concede that it is a lesser entity as compared to the other. Both will meet, spell out conditions and, in all probability, agree to a seat-sharing formula with more seats for the BJP. The BJP will appreciate the SAD support in the coming parliamentary elections in 2024. At the same time, our party will be strengthened for facing the 2027 Vidhan Sabha poll.”

President of SAD Sukhbir Badal, who was in New Delhi today, could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

