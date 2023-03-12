Not received lookout notice, says Channi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

The Vigilance Bureau has issued a lookout circular against former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, sources said here today.

Channi is wanted in the case pertaining to disproportionate assets. The circular was issued on March 7 when the bureau came to know that Channi was flying abroad, it has been learnt.

The bureau is learnt to be probing the assets of Channi, his brothers and family members. Certain contractors are learnt to have been given undue favours by the former CM. Former Cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra was also summoned to the VB headquarters yesterday, however, he did not show up and complained of gastroenteritis, it has been learnt. Mohndra has again been summoned on March 17.

Channi said he had not been served any notice by the Vigilance. He said it was the political vendetta after the CM announced in the House that action was being taken against Channi. He said due to the statement by the CM, he cancelled his flight to the US on March 11.