Drug smuggler escapes from custody during visit to Patiala hospital

Aman Sood
Patiala, October 2
Taking advantage of the laxity of jail officials, one of Punjab’s most-wanted drug smuggler, Amrik Singh, escaped from the Government Rajindra Hospital Patiala on Saturday evening. He was considered a vital link between cross-border heroin network and local drug dealers.
Sources said he was brought to the hospital by the jail officials. Despite two jail officials on duty, only one was present in the hospital when Amrik escaped, they said. “The local police was not informed by the jail officials about bringing such a notorious criminal to hospital,” sources added.
Amrik Singh, belonging to Dedhna village in Patiala, was facing at least seven cases under the IPC, NDPS Act and the Arms Act. Amrik was involved in drug smuggling since 2004. He was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a poppy husk smuggling case by the District Courts, Patiala.
He was granted bail after spending five years in jail, when he was arrested in 2019. Once out, he was again arrested with heroine and weapon by the Patiala police after exchange of fire three months back. He is said to be the brother of proclaimed offender Avtar Singh, involved in the Jagdish Bhola drug case.
Police have started a manhunt to arrest him following his pivotal role in drug nexus spread across north India.
Patiala Jail superintendent Manjit Tiwana said that he has ordered preliminary enquiry against the two jail officials who accompanied him. “We will seek explanation if the local police was informed by the jail officer on duty and reasons as to why he was taken to hospital and for which ailment”, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive