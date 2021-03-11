Nothing to do with him, says Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa’s family

Gurbaxpuri

Harike (Tarn Taran), May 14

The alleged anti-social activities of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa had made the lives of his elderly parents miserable.

His father Naranjan Singh (75), an ex-serviceman, and mother Parminder Kaur (65), residents of Harike, Tarn Taran, have been suffering from various ailments. The family owns a house, a tractor, a luxurious car and a 20 acres of land.

Faced harassment Due to Lakhbir’s criminal activities, our life has become miserable as not only do we have to face police harassment, but also social boycott” Parminder Kaur, Lakhbir Singh’s mother

“My husband, a diabetic, has been hospitalised numerous times, while our relatives are afraid of visiting us, fearing police harassment. Even doctors refuse to visit our home,” claimed Parminder.

Perturbed over his alleged involvement in criminal activities, they had disowned him, she said. Lakhbir had been involved in quarrels right from his college days over students’ politics.

The couple had two sons — Tarsem Singh and Lakhbir Singh. Tarsem shifted to some undisclosed location owing to his brother’s criminal record. When Lakhbir left for Canada in 2017, the family heaved a sigh of relief and thought he would mend ways and live a normal life. Till 2019, Lakhbir lived a peaceful life. But with businesses taking a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, he indulged in criminal activities again, he said.

Over a year ago, a group of local youths had allegedly opened fire at their house, leaving them terrorised. “My husband always feels suffocated due to the police pressure and miscreants’ terror,” claimed Parminder.

#Canada #punjab gagnsters