Notice on staff shortage

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) passed an order based on the news item published in these columns under headline “Amritsar students suffer due to shortage of teachers” on February 20. Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, taking a suo-motu cognizance of the matter, called for a report from the Director General (School Education) before the next date of hearing on April 6. TNS

Khurana takes charge

Bathinda: Gulneet Singh Khurana took charge as Bathinda SSP at the District Administrative Complex on Monday. An IPS officer of the 2012 batch, Khurana has previously worked as SSP in Fazilka, Mansa, Pathankot, Amritsar (Rural), Tarn Taran and Moga. TNS

SSP office gheraoed

Bathinda: Irked over the police not registering a case and arresting suspects who indulged in caste-based discrimination, the Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union gheraoed the SSP office. Members of the union have been protesting near the DAC over the issue. TNS

Protest across state

Sangrur: Members of Zameen Prapati Sangarsh Committee (ZPSC) and Pendu Mazdoor Union (PMU) protested at various locations of state for their long-pending demands. TNS

Dharna near PWD office

Malout: The City Vikas Manch on Monday staged a dharna near the PWD office here over the poor condition of the Malout-Muktsar road, demanding its immediate construction. A number of social activists participated in the protest. TNS

Missing youth’s body found

Abohar: The body of a youth has been found at the tail-end of Gang Canal near Sriganganagar. The police said the deceased Mohit was from Ferozepur and was reported missing on February 10. OC

Cultural event for investors

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Monday said the 5th Progressive Punjab Investors Summit will be held on February 23 and 24 at the Indian School of Business, Mohali. A cultural programme will be held for investors at the Lake Club, Chandigarh, in which famous Punjabi Singer Satinder Sartaaj will perform.

#human rights