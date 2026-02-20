Notice served without probe: Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Akal Takht former Jathedar and SAD breakaway faction chief Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday backed Golden Temple head granthi Giani Raghbir Singh on the issue of alleged corruption in the SGPC, saying the Sikh body should have ordered a probe into it.

“Instead, it chose to send a notice to Giani Raghbir,” he said addressing a rally at Partapura village on Jalandhar-Nakodar road.

“If the SGPC had opened an inquiry into an 18-year-old personal matter related to me, it could have done so even on the charges levelled by Giani Raghbir Singh,” he added.

Giani Harpreet alleged that the Sikh institutions had not been destroyed by outsiders but by people exercising control.

“The SGPC has always been an elected body of the Panth, whose soldiers were workers of the Shiromani Akali Dal. But today, the president of the SGPC, who is supposed to act as the general of the Sikh Panth, is saying that he is a soldier of the Shiromani Akali Dal,” Giani Harpreet said.

‘Scams under Dhami’

“Under the leadership of such a soldier, scams have taken place, yet he is unable to do anything. The head granthi of Sri Darbar Sahib, Giani Raghbir Singh, has come before the public and confirmed the allegations being made against the SGPC,” he added.