Notice to Pathankot DC over rest house land encroachment

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, December 12

The government today issued a ‘show-cause notice’ to the DC of Pathankot allegedly for allowing “unauthorised possession of valuable government property”, which is his residence.

The notice to DC Harbir Singh has been issued for allegedly allowing a private company to construct a wall on the land of the Madhopur Rest House (converted into the residence of the DC). This notice has been issued after a “fact-finding report” indicated it a case of encroachment. He has been asked to “show cause within two weeks as to why action should not be initiated against you”.

Of the 21 kanal 18 marlas land, where the DC residence stands, 13 marlas has been encroached upon by a company. This land belongs to the Water Resources Department. There are allegations that the company, owning land adjoining the house, was allowed to build the wall within the area of the house, so as to ensure that their land got a straight linear demarcation. The original boundary wall of the residence was first demolished, which has baffled many in the government.

In the notice, three lapses have been pointed out after the fact-finding committee report was submitted to the government by the Commissioner, Jalandhar Division, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra on December 1. The DC has been asked to reply how a wall could be built on government property, especially when the DC was himself residing in the house.

“Why and under what circumstances you have directed the XEN, Panchayati Raj, to construct an unauthorised wall and allowed fencing over the land of the Department of Water Resources? Was it to facilitate the encroachment by private people?” reads the notice issued today.

#Pathankot