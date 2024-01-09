Notice to state on Bajwa’s plea on session broadcast

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 8

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a notice of motion to the state on leader of the Opposition (LoP) Pratap Singh Bajwa’s plea to give equal and fair representation to the Opposition MLAs during the live broadcast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sessions.

In his petition placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta, Bajwa submitted that the action of the respondents to discriminate against Opposition MLAs and violate their right to equality and their freedom of speech and expression was discriminatory, unjust, arbitrary and against the fundamental rights envisaged under the Indian Constitution.

The petitioner also annexed various shots of the Vidhan Sabha, stating that the visuals showcased the discrimination and inequality meted out to the Opposition MLAs.