Notice to state on Bajwa’s plea on session broadcast

Chandigarh, January 8
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a notice of motion to the state on leader of the Opposition (LoP) Pratap Singh Bajwa’s plea to give equal and fair representation to the Opposition MLAs during the live broadcast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sessions.
In his petition placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta, Bajwa submitted that the action of the respondents to discriminate against Opposition MLAs and violate their right to equality and their freedom of speech and expression was discriminatory, unjust, arbitrary and against the fundamental rights envisaged under the Indian Constitution.
The petitioner also annexed various shots of the Vidhan Sabha, stating that the visuals showcased the discrimination and inequality meted out to the Opposition MLAs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Duty-bound to enforce rule of law without fear or favour: Supreme Court
Says fear of being brought to book must act as deterrent to ...
Explosion at historic Texas hotel in US injures 21
Scatters debris in downtown Fort Worth
'Bangladesh election not free or fair'; US, UN voice concern over violence, irregularities
The US State Department says Washington remains concerned by...
Oregon schoolteacher in US finds missing Boeing plane door plug that had been torn off Alaska Airlines jet in his backyard
US authorities investigating the incident had asked people i...