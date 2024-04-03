Notice to state on PIL for probing liquor deaths

Chandigarh, April 2
The Punjab and Haryana High Court today issued a notice of motion on a petition filed in public interest seeking directions to Punjab and other respondents to “fairly and properly” probe the death of 21 persons due to consumption of spurious liquor.
In his petition placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Judge Lapita Banerji, petitioner-advocate Bikramjit Singh Bajwa submitted that spurious liquor was easily available and was being sold illegally in alleged connivance with officials concerned.
Directions were also sought to the respondents to bring to book all those responsible as ‘innocent poor people’ had died. Giving details, Bajwa submitted that he came to know that poor people had lost their lives due to the sale of spurious liquor in Sangrur district within a day following the ‘negligence’ of the authorities.
Elaborating, Bajwa submitted that many of the victims had not even been admitted to a hospital. And a few of those admitted ran away from the hospital due to the ‘threat’ of registration of an FIR against them.
Bajwa added that the code of conduct was in force and the parliamentary elections were just around the corner. It appeared that the culprits were given a free hand to sell liquor with an ulterior motive. Taking up the matter, the Bench also fixed May 22 as the next date of hearing in the matter.
