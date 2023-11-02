Notice to Punjab over job to former minister's kin

Chandigarh, November 1
The High Court has issued notice of motion to Punjab and other respondents on a petition alleging that Gursher Singh –– son-in-law of former Cabinet Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar –– was appointed as Excise and Taxation Inspector on compassionate grounds.
The Bench of Justice Harpreet Singh Brar was told that his father Bhupjit Singh passed away on September 28, 2011, and Gursher Singh applied for compassionate appointment nine years later on October 19, 2020.
The counsel for the petitioner contended that the respondent was appointed in violation of the policy dated November 21, 2002, which provided for compassionate appointment on the ground that the family was indigent and deserved immediate assistance for relief from financial destitution on account of death of the sole bread-winner.
