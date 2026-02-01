Notification issued for reservation in panchayat samitis

The Punjab Government has issued a notification regarding reservation in selecting the chairmen and vice-chairmen of 154 panchayat samitis, two months after the election results were declared.

The notification for the reservation of chairmen and vice-chairmen of zila parishads is likely to be issued next week.

With the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats issuing the notification, stage is now set for appointing the functionaries. Generally, the ruling party of the day gets to have its say in appointing these functionaries, from amongst the winners of their own party. This helps the ruling party strengthen its caste at the grassroots level.

According to the notification issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Department, the chairmanship of 35 panchayat samitis has been reserved for the SC category while the chairmanship of 22 committees has been reserved for SC (women). Similarly, the chairmanship of 47 committees will be reserved for the general category and the chairmanship of 50 committees has been reserved for general (women). As a result, women will get to hold the position of chairpersons of 72 committees.

The Panchayat Department has also issued a similar reservation for the vice-chairmanship. The Punjab Government had recently restructured the blocks and most of the blocks have been aligned with the Assembly constituencies.

With this restructuring of blocks, the state government got an opportunity to change the reservation in the panchayat samitis.