Notification on closure of nine improvement trusts soon

Chandigarh, October 14
The Local Government has initiated the process to wind up nine improvement trusts in the state.
After getting a clearance from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Local Government has initiated the process before issuing the notification for winding up the improvement trusts.
After legal vetting, the notification will be issued in the coming days.
The improvement trusts that are being closed are Kotkapura, Khanna, Nangal, Samana, Malerkotla, Rajpura, Abohar, Kartarpur and Machhiwara. There are a total of 30 improvements trusts under the Local Government. Of these, the government plans to wind up at least 20.
Over the years, there have been proposals to wind up a majority of the improvement trusts. But due to the political compulsions of successive governments, the decision has been lingering from time to time.
