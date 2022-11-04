Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in police net

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 3

A notorious drug smuggler, allegedly having links with terrorists, who had escaped from a hospital on October 1, was arrested today. On a tip-off, the Patiala police arrested Amrik Singh. He had escaped from the hospital where jail officials had taken him for treatment.

Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said he was facing 12 FIRs in the state, including two involving 8 kg of heroin each. “Based on inputs received after the arrest of his seven facilitators, Amrik was nabbed by the CIA, Samana,” said Pareek. He would be questioned to ascertain the names of those who helped him in the escape, he said.

Vital link in cross-border heroin network Amrik Singh, a resident of Dedhna village in Patiala, faces several cases under the IPC, NDPS Act and the Arms Act

He has allegedly been involved in smuggling drugs since 2004; he had got 10 years in jail for smuggling poppy husk

The drug smuggler is considered a vital link between the cross-border heroin network and local drug dealers

Documents with The Tribune show that despite being intimated in writing by the police that Amrik could escape during a court hearing or a hospital visit, jail officials did not follow the SOPs.

“Following intelligence inputs, it is intimated that Amrik can get himself admitted to a hospital on one pretext or the other during which he can get help from gangsters and escape,” reads a letter sent to the superintendent, Central Jail, Patiala, on July 29 by the Patiala SSP.

Despite this, the jail officials took Amrik to the hospital with only two jail warders, one of whom was allegedly not with the accused when he escaped.

A show-cause notice was issued to the Patiala Central Jail superintendent and assistant jail superintendent.