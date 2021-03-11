Now, 14 Punjab cops booked in Rajasthan's Kota for kidnap

Hoshiarpur, May 9
Days after the Delhi fiasco, a case has been registered against the Punjab Police for allegedly kidnapping a youth from Kota, Rajasthan, in a drugs case.
A DSP and CIA incharge of Hoshiarpur are among 14 cops named in the FIR, following a High Court order. The Hoshiarpur police had claimed to have arrested Harnoor Singh, a Kota resident, with 10 kg opium on March 7. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
According to the FIR, the 21-year-old youth was picked up from Kota, but his arrest was shown at Hoshiarpur. Harnoor is lodged in the Gurdaspur jail.
The police had claimed to have seized opium from Harnoor after a vehicle, bearing a Rajasthan registration, coming from HP, was stopped. The police had even presented the challan in court. However, the youth’s kin moved HC claiming he was picked up from Kota on March 7. Harnoor’s mobile location was later traced to Hoshiarpur. The family also got the CCTV footage of the hotel where the cops had met him, besides that of the toll plazas.
A case has been registered under Sections 365, 343, 394, 120B, 115 and 167 of the IPC and 59 of the NDPS Act against CIA incharge Lakhvir Singh, Gurlabh Singh, Lal Singh, Gurnam Singh, Mahesh Shankar, Aarti, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Sumit Kumar, Gurpreet, Trilok Singh, Raman Kumar, Jaspreet Singh and a PPS officer (DSP).
