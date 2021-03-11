Now, 232 mandis open till May 31 in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak today ordered continuation of wheat procurement operations in 232 mandis across the state till May 31.

Will help those storing produce Wheat prices in domestic market may drop due to the curbs. Farmers who had stored the produce hoping to fetch higher prices later may sell it now. Lal Chand Kataruchak, minister

The announcement was made after examining the ramifications of the recent decision of the Union Ministry of Commerce to restrict exports of wheat. The minister said the restrictions on export were likely to cause a dip in prices of wheat in the domestic market.

As a result, some farmers who had stored the wheat produce, in anticipation of fetching higher prices later, might have a rethink now and opt to sell their produce. Therefore, it was important the facility of government purchase at the MSP remained available to them in order to avoid distress sale, he added.

On the working of the mandis, Kataruchak said the state government had operationalised 2,292 grain markets in the state during the rabi season. But following a drastic dip in the arrival of wheat in certain parts of the state, 2,060 mandis had been shut in a phased manner in the recent days.

The 232 mandis still open would continue to be operational, covering all districts in the state, he said.