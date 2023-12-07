 Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

There will be no questioning by police or hospital authorities from person who brought road accident victim to hospital

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Accident victims to get free treatment under the 'Farishtey' scheme. File



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the Punjab Government is all set to roll out the much ambitious ‘Farishtey Scheme’ under which free treatment will be provided to all road accident victims, irrespective to their domicile, within the first 48 hours of the mishap. “Our government will treat all the road accident victims as one and ensure free treatment at nearby hospitals including private hospitals,” he said.

‘Farishtey' scheme

  • Under ‘Farishtey' scheme, free treatment will be provided to all road accident victims irrespective to their domicile, within the first 48 hours of the mishap
  • Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said anyone taking a road accident victim to the hospital for treatment will be honoured and rewarded with Rs 2,000
  • “There will be no questioning by the police or hospital authorities unless the person himself wants to become an eye witness,” said the minister.

Accompanied by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Dr Balbir Singh said anyone taking a road accident victim to the hospital for treatment will be honoured and rewarded with Rs 2,000. There will be no questioning by the police or hospital authorities from the person, who brought the road accident victim to the hospital, until and unless he himself wants to become an eye witness, the minister added.

He also reviewed a slew of ongoing development projects pertaining to the health department including the revamping of three government hospitals — MCH Dhuri Hospital, CHC Kauhrian and Cheema Hospital — to transform them into state-of-the-art health facilities, Integrated Public Health Labs, Critical Care Blocks, etc.

Soon, all the district hospitals, subdivision hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) will have X-ray and Ultrasound facilities, he said, while adding that 40 hospitals including 19 district hospitals, six subdivision hospitals and 15 CHCs are being upgraded with ultra-modern facilities and equipment with the cost of Rs 550 crore so that people can avail world-class healthcare facilities at government hospitals.


