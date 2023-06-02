Now, 40% students of private pharma colleges skip exams in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, June 1

Around 40 per cent students of private pharmacy colleges have not appeared for annual examinations being held at centres in government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and polytechnics.

On May 25, all 63 students of a private pharmacy college skipped their exam in Sangrur as the government centre was equipped with CCTV cameras.

To check the cases of mass copying and other unfair practices, the exams are being conducted in government institutions. Earlier, the exams were held at the centres of private polytechnics and pharmacy colleges.

In the previous years, near 100 per cent attendance was reported in the exams conducted by the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training.

In the four papers held in the last 10 days, the attendance between 45 per cent and 58 per cent has been reported with students from the private colleges in Sangrur and Abohar districts being the maximum absentees.

There are above 100 private pharmacy colleges in the state. Officials in the department said around 6,000 students annually appear in the exams. After deciding to implement the decision to conduct the exams at nodal examination centres in ITIs and polytechnics, around 74 centres have been set up this year. The attendance and score of the students of practicals to be held in private colleges is yet to be seen.

To check the cases of mass copying, the board finally decided to implement its two-year-old decision to conduct the examination of the private pharmacy college students at government ITIs and polytechnics under CCTV surveillance.

The Vigilance Bureau has been investigating a case of suspected dummy admission and irregularities in admissions and the conduct of examination in the two-year diploma course by private pharmacy colleges.

Ramvir, Secretary, Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training, said the exams were being held under CCTV surveillance.