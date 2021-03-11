Now, 70% DAP sale in Punjab via societies: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

The Aam Aadmi Party today said its government will ensure that 70 per cent of the total DAP needed in Punjab during the paddy season is sold through cooperative societies.

In a statement, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said orders to the effect had been given by Cooperation Minister Harpal Cheema. “Only 30 per cent of the DAP will be allotted to private sector for sale. This would help save the farmers from black marketing of the DAP,” Kang said.

Kang also asked the BJP-led Centre to withdraw the hike in prices of the DAP, as it was hurting the farmers. “Though BJP had promised to double the income of farmers, they have hit the farmers hard by increasing the DAP prices. We condemn the Centre for this hike and urge them to roll back the hike,” he said. —