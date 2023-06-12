Now, couples can leave unwanted children at Bal Bhawan in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 11

The Gurdaspur District Child Welfare Council (GDCWC) has placed a “baby cradle” at Bal Bhawan located right in the heart of the city, where couples can leave their unwanted children.

A rise in child abandonment cases prompted the council to take the step. There have been reports about couples and single mothers dumping their newborns at garbage dumps, railway stations and bus stands.

Newborns Sent to Nari Niketan A girl makes the world bright but still struggles to see the light. After completing a series of formalities, including health checks at the Civil Hospital, these newborns are sent to the Nari Niketan, Jalandhar. They remain there until someone adopts them. Sumandeep Kaur, District Programme Officer

The move comes shortly after Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal was apprised about the rise in such incidents. The practice of abandoning a newborn is more widespread in border villages, where the literacy rates remain abysmally low. Notably, a baby girl is looked down upon as a curse in such rural areas. In some hamlets, there is a widely held belief that daughters bring evil omens to the family. Besides, sometimes, it is the poor financial condition of a couple that prods them to dump their newborn.

A similar initiative has been underway in Amritsar district since 2008. As many as 190 children have been provided shelter there so far, and many of them have been adopted.

The cradle, also known as ‘pangoora’ in local parlance, has been placed inside the premises of the Bal Bhawan.

District Programme Officer Sumandeep Kaur said, “A process laid down by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), falling under the Ministry for Women and Child Development, has to be followed for adopting a child.”

NRIs, in particular, have shown interest in adopting such children. The baby cradle gives a new lease of life to such abandoned children, said Romesh Mahajan, the Secretary of the Gurdaspur Child Welfare Council.