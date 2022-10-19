Now, Director Factories can approve building plans, grant completion certificates for standalone industries in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

In order to promote ‘Ease of Doing Business’ for giving a boost to economy and to generate employment opportunities in the state, Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has delegated powers to grant approval of Building Plans and Completion Certificate for standalone industries to Director of Factories, said Aman Arora, Minister for Housing and Urban Development (H&UD).

Aman Arora, Minister for Housing and Urban Development. Tribune file

Aman Arora said H&UD has delegated powers for approval of Building Plans and grant of Completion Certificate of standalone industries, including compounding of standalone industries, outside MC Limit, to Director of Factories so that the industrialist need not to apply at two separate departments for getting the Building Plans of their factories approved.

The H&UD Minister said now, the industrialist can apply for approval of Building Plans directly in the office of Director Factories, Punjab. Since, Change of Land Use Permission has already been waived off for Industry, therefore, on receipt of the application, Director Factories shall seek parallel report from District Town Planner (DTP) of concerned District w.r.t. the permissibility of the industry as per the provisions of the Master Plans, Regional Plan, Land Use Plan, Local Planning Area and other sitting guidelines of Housing and Urban Development Department. The DTP concerned shall provide information within 7 working days to Director Factories, he said.

The approval of Building Plans for standalone industries shall be issued by the Director of Factories adhering to Punjab Urban Planning and Development Building Rules, 2021. This way the single competent Authority shall issue the approval of Building Plans, the H&UD Minister added.

Aman Arora said this was the long pending demand of industrialists of the state as they had to apply at two separate departments (H&UD and Factories) to get the Building Plans of their factory approved. This move will reduce the time limit for getting Building Plans approved and ease out the regulatory approvals for standalone industries, he added.

Aman Arora affirmed that this decision will go a long way to give fillip to the economy and investment, which will further help in generating more employment opportunities for the youth of the state.